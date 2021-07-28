Crescent Point Energy’s (CPG) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Tudor Pickering

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Tudor Pickering in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$6.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.25% from the stock’s current price.

CPG has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.54.

Shares of TSE CPG traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.34. 2,203,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,613,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.12. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of C$1.41 and a one year high of C$5.87. The stock has a market cap of C$2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.19.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$625.50 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

