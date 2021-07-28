Kaizen Financial Strategies Invests $721,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,600 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $3.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,981,641. The company has a market cap of $144.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.23, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.60. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.44.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

