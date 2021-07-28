Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRCT shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CRCT stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.37. The stock had a trading volume of 28,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,174. Cricut has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $47.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.58.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $323.82 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cricut will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 16,674 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $465,204.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,224,040 shares of company stock worth $39,485,445 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,839,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cricut in the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cricut in the second quarter worth approximately $14,184,000. Bowie Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter worth $15,645,000. Finally, Nitorum Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth $2,969,000. 5.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

