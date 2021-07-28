Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms recently commented on PSMMY. Simmons downgraded shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Persimmon to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Persimmon to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

PSMMY traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,214. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.17. Persimmon has a twelve month low of $57.90 and a twelve month high of $95.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $6.4916 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.76%. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.37%.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

