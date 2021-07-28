Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Has $627,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,843,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,308,000 after buying an additional 2,121,597 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,108,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,013,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,895,000 after buying an additional 284,756 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,486,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,526,000 after buying an additional 246,969 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,260,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.03. 23,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,748. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $178.28 and a 1-year high of $248.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.49.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

