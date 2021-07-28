FormulaFolio Investments LLC Sells 11,375 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 95.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 11,375 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price target (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $532.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $2.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $647.67. 470,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,757,988. The firm has a market cap of $623.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 644.78, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $634.88. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.00 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $787,162.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,507 shares in the company, valued at $34,954,423.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total value of $930,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,164,014.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,925 shares of company stock worth $15,183,184. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

