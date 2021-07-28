Columbia Asset Management Boosts Stock Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Columbia Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,858 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,094 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in BP were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the first quarter worth $744,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 9.1% during the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in BP in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in BP by 36.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 91,694 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 24,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in BP by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,690,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,156,000 after buying an additional 40,917 shares during the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.35. 370,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,749,040. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49. The stock has a market cap of $82.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. BP had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $36.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -73.37%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.48.

BP Company Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

