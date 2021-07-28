Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stock Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 157.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,749,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,243,221 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $221,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,900,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179,502 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Italy grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 19,374,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,744,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,436,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,072,000 after buying an additional 5,515,124 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $145,309,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,649,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,819,000 after buying an additional 701,826 shares in the last quarter. 36.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNHI traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.18. The stock had a trading volume of 75,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -806.50 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.70. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $18.49.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

CNHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. AlphaValue upgraded CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CNH Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.56.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

