Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Stock Price Down 4%

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) shares dropped 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $47.96 and last traded at $48.15. Approximately 41,698 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,335,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.14.

CPRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. OTR Global raised shares of Capri to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capri presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.57.

Get Capri alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -116.32, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.52.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Capri by 2.7% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capri by 183.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Capri by 2.2% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capri (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.