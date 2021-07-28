Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 10.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,643,108 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,282,227 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $264,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. INCA Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 2,995,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,370,000 after purchasing an additional 685,267 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,201,000 after acquiring an additional 361,827 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,421,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,999,000 after acquiring an additional 251,830 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 234,918.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,881,000 after purchasing an additional 599,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,740,000 after purchasing an additional 38,108 shares in the last quarter. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BSAC traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.93. 3,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,105. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.01.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $753.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.17 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 21.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank cut Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

