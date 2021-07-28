Prism Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRZM) Short Interest Down 90.9% in July

Prism Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRZM) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the June 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRZM remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Prism Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03.

Get Prism Technologies Group alerts:

Prism Technologies Group Company Profile

Prism Technologies Group, Inc licenses and enforces a portfolio of patents relating to its technologies. It owns a portfolio of approximately 50 issued patents in the areas of computer and network security, semiconductors, and medical technology. The company was formerly known as Internet Patents Corporation and changed its name to Prism Technologies Group, Inc in September 2015.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Prism Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prism Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.