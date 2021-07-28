Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Short Interest Update

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Basin Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 10th.

PCFBY stock remained flat at $$7.49 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.66. Pacific Basin Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. As of February 29, 2020, the company had a fleet of 235 ships, including 133 Handysize vessels, 117 Supramax vessels, and 2 Post-Panamax vessels. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

