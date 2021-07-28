Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2021

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Basin Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 10th.

PCFBY stock remained flat at $$7.49 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.66. Pacific Basin Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. As of February 29, 2020, the company had a fleet of 235 ships, including 133 Handysize vessels, 117 Supramax vessels, and 2 Post-Panamax vessels. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.