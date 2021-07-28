180 Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSN. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 291,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Tyson Foods by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tyson Foods by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,567,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,026,000 after buying an additional 441,763 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Tyson Foods by 1,301.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after buying an additional 59,775 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TSN. Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,604. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.82 and a 12-month high of $81.79.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

