MBL Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Ally Financial by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 62.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

ALLY stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.88. 57,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,238,694. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.86 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.59.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 665,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,924,654.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $151,771.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,457,478.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,250 shares of company stock worth $1,413,422. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.