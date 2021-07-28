Pendal Group Limited Grows Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,635,000 after buying an additional 21,124 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 49,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 216.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 296,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,533,000 after buying an additional 202,588 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.2% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 19,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVB. Truist Securities lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.59.

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $612,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $227.60. 1,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.38 and a twelve month high of $230.60. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.80.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

