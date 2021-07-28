Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Vicor were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VICR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 619.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 36.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $93,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 19,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $2,200,315.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,165 shares of company stock valued at $11,392,171 in the last three months. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VICR traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,733. Vicor Co. has a 52-week low of $73.71 and a 52-week high of $112.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.90 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.52.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vicor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

