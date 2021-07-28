Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24), Fidelity Earnings reports. Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 26.54%.
Shares of RNDB traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,804. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.59. The company has a market cap of $113.92 million, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.86. Randolph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15.
Randolph Bancorp Company Profile
