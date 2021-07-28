Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 98.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 148,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,417 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.3% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $13,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,145.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 36,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,510,000 after acquiring an additional 33,585 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 99.8% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $3,505,000. Lpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $201,000.

VTWO stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.81. The company had a trading volume of 42,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,246. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.91. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $94.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

