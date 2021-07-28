2,298 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Purchased by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 52.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,226,000 after buying an additional 100,707 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Paychex by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,180,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,704,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Paychex by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,109,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,773,000 after buying an additional 266,393 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,397,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.28. The company had a trading volume of 9,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,466. The firm has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.38 and a 12 month high of $113.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.02.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 10,850 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $1,219,648.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,218.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 413,004 shares of company stock worth $44,629,618. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

