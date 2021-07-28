Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 26.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 176,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,210 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in NetEase were worth $18,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 14.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 206,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,311,000 after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,345,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,180,000 after purchasing an additional 53,081 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 4.3% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in NetEase by 35.7% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 111,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,466,000 after acquiring an additional 29,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in NetEase by 277.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 28,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 20,950 shares in the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTES. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.84.

NTES traded up $8.41 on Wednesday, reaching $96.73. The stock had a trading volume of 99,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,805. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.50 and a 12-month high of $134.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.21. The company has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.44.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $6.69. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $32.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.12%.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

