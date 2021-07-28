Optiver Holding B.V. Takes $998,000 Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 690,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,383,000 after purchasing an additional 327,985 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,963,000 after purchasing an additional 227,693 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,570,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 2,790.5% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 116,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,692,000 after purchasing an additional 112,487 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,642,000.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

TAN stock opened at $81.47 on Wednesday. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $125.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.46.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.