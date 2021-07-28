Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS.

Shares of SWK opened at $201.61 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $148.88 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.30. The company has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.97%.

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.60.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.