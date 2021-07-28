Analysts Anticipate Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $102.97 Million

Analysts expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) to post sales of $102.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nevro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $95.23 million and the highest is $105.63 million. Nevro reported sales of $56.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 82.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year sales of $443.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $432.88 million to $448.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $519.13 million, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $527.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $88.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.16 million.

NVRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $215.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.82.

In related news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $1,153,848.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $72,131.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nevro during the first quarter worth about $1,525,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000.

NVRO traded up $2.07 on Friday, hitting $155.18. 3,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,702. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $128.11 and a fifty-two week high of $188.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -59.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

