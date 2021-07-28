Childress Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,876 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 741.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $254,077 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LYB stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,694. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $61.52 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.57%.

LYB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.29.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.