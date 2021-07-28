Sora (XOR) Achieves Market Cap of $56.44 Million

Sora (CURRENCY:XOR) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 28th. Over the last week, Sora has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. Sora has a total market capitalization of $56.44 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Sora was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sora coin can currently be bought for about $163.39 or 0.00412588 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sora alerts:

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000205 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.50 or 0.00145190 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Sora Profile

Sora is a coin. Sora’s total supply is 345,462 coins. Sora’s official Twitter account is @sora_xor and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sora is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sora’s official website is sora.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sora Ecosystem, a decentralized autonomous economy that works for all. Within the Sora App, users can send and receive Sora XOR tokens, build reputation points, and earn XOR by voting on projects curated by Sora. “

Sora Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sora using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XORUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Sora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sora and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.