1,318 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Purchased by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,318 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bowie Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the software company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $1,795,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Autodesk by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 192,859 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,451,000 after purchasing an additional 125,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 12,943 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.40.

Autodesk stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $308.77. The stock had a trading volume of 10,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,691. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $288.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.96, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.33. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.83 and a 52-week high of $321.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

