IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $21,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 29.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,713,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,651 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,852,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,229,000 after purchasing an additional 741,927 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter valued at $359,110,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,098,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,549,000 after buying an additional 13,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,807,000 after buying an additional 94,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.00. 5,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,865. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion and a PE ratio of 13.71. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $74.67 and a twelve month high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.49) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.20.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

