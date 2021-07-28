G.F.W. Energy XII L.P. Acquires Shares of 650,000 ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU)

G.F.W. Energy XII L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,000. ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities makes up 2.1% of G.F.W. Energy XII L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,015,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at $15,387,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at $2,016,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at $1,008,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at $9,616,000.

ENNVU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,150. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04. ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $11.80.

ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Summit, New Jersey,

