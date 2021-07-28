Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $707,000 Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,808 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Masco by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 93,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its stake in Masco by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 10,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Masco in the first quarter worth approximately $486,000. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in Masco by 100.4% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 15,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Masco by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 424,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,439,000 after buying an additional 53,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

NYSE MAS traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $59.50. 54,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.14. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $51.53 and a 12 month high of $68.54. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.13%.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $681,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,606 shares in the company, valued at $14,755,200.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,986,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,340,170 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.