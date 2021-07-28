$373.74 Million in Sales Expected for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) to announce sales of $373.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Manitowoc’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $396.12 million and the lowest is $344.70 million. The Manitowoc posted sales of $328.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Manitowoc.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $354.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.38 million. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTW shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Thursday, July 1st. lifted their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

MTW stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.83. 6,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,939. The company has a market cap of $793.00 million, a P/E ratio of -53.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.90. The Manitowoc has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $28.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 495.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 656,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after purchasing an additional 546,146 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Manitowoc by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 11,032 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,430,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in The Manitowoc during the first quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in The Manitowoc by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 11,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

