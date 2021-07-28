iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1,026.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,154 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.04. The stock had a trading volume of 29,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,777. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $130.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.92.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

