Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 25,940 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 76.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,940 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rollins Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 38,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 33.4% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 72.7% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Finally, RHS Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 122.0% in the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 16,353 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.72. 18,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,580. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.09. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.94 and a 52 week high of $78.41.

