Capital Advisors Inc. OK Decreases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 24,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 1,388.0% during the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 16,656 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 27,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 13.7% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 21.9% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 6,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,825,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.74. The company has a market cap of $325.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

