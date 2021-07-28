Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 142.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,567,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,808,000 after buying an additional 1,508,408 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,691,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,904,000 after buying an additional 538,772 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC remained flat at $$37.98 on Wednesday. 588,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,825,500. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.74. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $325.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

