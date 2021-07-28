Columbia Asset Management Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Columbia Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Waste Management by 20.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 330,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,601,000 after buying an additional 57,186 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $498,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 41.7% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 54.8% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.48. 23,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,588. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.45. The stock has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $149.95.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.89.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total value of $278,954.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,776 shares in the company, valued at $664,150.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total transaction of $30,784.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,943 shares in the company, valued at $8,016,183.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,042 shares of company stock worth $19,971,447. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

