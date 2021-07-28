StrongBox Wealth LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 21.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Eaton makes up 1.1% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in Eaton by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,838.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ETN traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.84. 27,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $91.72 and a fifty-two week high of $157.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.24.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. Eaton’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETN. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eaton from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.65.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

