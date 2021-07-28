First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. First Busey had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.45%.

First Busey stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.22. 2,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,792. First Busey has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $27.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. First Busey’s payout ratio is 46.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

