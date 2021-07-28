iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Shares Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the quarter. iShares Agency Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned approximately 0.71% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $6,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 12,639 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 26.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGZ stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $119.14. 2,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,406. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.50. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $117.56 and a twelve month high of $122.00.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

