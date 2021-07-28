Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Trims Stock Position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,830,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877,861 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $33,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 1.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 26.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 323.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NETSTREIT during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NTST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Shares of NETSTREIT stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,855. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $26.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.74. The firm has a market cap of $991.82 million and a P/E ratio of 36.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). Analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 115.94%.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST).

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.