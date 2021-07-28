Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 932 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBL Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 10.6% during the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 69.8% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,358,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 22.4% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,154 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 10.9% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,033 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.80, for a total value of $84,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.05, for a total transaction of $2,318,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,263,470 shares of company stock valued at $754,995,123 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded up $4.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $372.29. 553,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,614,453. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $340.16. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.00 and a twelve month high of $375.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.83.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.