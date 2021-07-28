The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Shares Down 3.1%

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)’s share price dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $82.19 and last traded at $82.71. Approximately 5,535 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 536,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.34.

PLCE has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.27.

The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.07.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The firm had revenue of $435.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.15 million. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.96) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Children’s Place news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 5,780 shares of The Children’s Place stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $552,336.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 7,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $684,591.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,944 shares of company stock worth $3,233,529 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Children’s Place by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,503,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in The Children’s Place during the first quarter worth $204,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 120.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 8,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 17.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 168,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after buying an additional 25,151 shares in the last quarter.

The Children's Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

