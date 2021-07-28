Short Interest in Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Rises By 207.7%

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 207.7% from the June 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SGAPY traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.34. 79,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,891. Singapore Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $14.66 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.161 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd.

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, and Group Digital Life.

