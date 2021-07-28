Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Short Interest Update

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,804,800 shares, a growth of 209.4% from the June 30th total of 583,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,388.3 days.
RSNHF stock remained flat at $$3.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.12. Resona has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $4.71.
Resona Company Profile
Read More: Coverage Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Resona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.