Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 80.8% from the June 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SOLVY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Solvay has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SOLVY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,867. Solvay has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $14.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

