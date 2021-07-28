TownSquare Capital LLC Sells 12,329 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

TownSquare Capital LLC cut its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,329 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 58.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $50.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.95. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.70 and a 1 year high of $51.89.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.