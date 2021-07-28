TownSquare Capital LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

TownSquare Capital LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 215,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,385,000 after purchasing an additional 13,407 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 352,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,633,000 after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,631,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,363,000 after acquiring an additional 527,454 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 75.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 961,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,780,000 after acquiring an additional 411,807 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 80,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period.

Shares of FIXD opened at $54.13 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $52.62 and a one year high of $55.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

