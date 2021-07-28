StrongBox Wealth LLC Takes $228,000 Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

StrongBox Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,057,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,442,000 after acquiring an additional 447,708 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,524,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,699,000 after acquiring an additional 889,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 43,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.59. The company had a trading volume of 43,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,975,003. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.28. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.85.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $617,361.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $5,192,622.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.11.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

