Kaizen Financial Strategies Acquires New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 2.3% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

RSP traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.68. 141,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,685,292. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.68. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $103.48 and a 12 month high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

