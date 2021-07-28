BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.03). BioLife Solutions posted earnings per share of ($0.70) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 39.34%.

BLFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.78.

NASDAQ BLFS traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.30. 407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,806. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -54.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.46. BioLife Solutions has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $49.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.59.

In related news, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $29,968.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,853 shares in the company, valued at $7,649,818.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $314,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,679 shares in the company, valued at $6,940,354.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,142 shares of company stock worth $7,274,499. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 323.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after acquiring an additional 350,290 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

