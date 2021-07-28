Kaizen Financial Strategies Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Kaizen Financial Strategies reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 51.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,792 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $75.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,136. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.88 and a 52-week high of $76.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.68.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

